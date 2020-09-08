Economy in dire straits: Fakhrul



BNP has said that the government has put the country's economy in dire straits.







Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the remark while addressing a virtual conference. The virtual conference was organized to commemorate late Fina-nce Minister and BNP leader Saifur Rahman.







Mirza Fakhrul said, "Today Bangladesh's economy is going down. Former President Ziaur Rahman and former Finance Minister Saifur Rahman constituted the country's economy on a firm basis. But the present unelected government is pulling it down." Awami League just aims to make money, do corruption and to carry on mega plundering through mega projects, the BNP leader alleged.





Terming Saifur Rahman as a revolutionary reformist, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Saifur Rahman transformed a basket case into a success story." BNP standing committee member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain called upon the new generation to take lessons from Saifur Rahman's constructive instances.





The virtual conference was also attended by Quyum Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Abdul Awal Mintu, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury and some other BNP leaders.





