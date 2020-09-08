'BNP even could not presume 8% growth'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) leaders are saying false things against the government blaming the ruling authorities for destroying the country's economy. Bangladesh's economy is on the right track, he added. Obaidul Quader, who is also Roads, Transports and Bridges Minister, made these remarks on Monday while speaking at a press conference at his residence.





Obaidul Quader further said that Bangladesh is regarded as a development role model in the present world. BNP leaders are telling lies even though they can see the economic advancement of the country, he told reporters.





Obaidul Quader stated that Bangladesh has made records in remittance inflow, exports and foreign currencies reserve even while the whole world is paralyzed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the governance of Awami League, Bangladesh has obtained over 8% GDP growth which BNP even could not presume, Obaidul Quader commented.





Obaidul Quader also said that per capita income in Bangladesh has amounted to 2064 dollars but BNP cannot realize it. People's living standard has much improved, poverty has remarkably declined and a great deal of employment has been generated under the present government, Obaidul Quader asserted.





Obaidul Quader said that Bangladesh has exceeded Pakistan in socio-economic development for which Pakistan Parliament has praised Bangladesh. BNP believes in practicing negative politics, he complained.





Obaidul Quader blamed BNP for carrying out terrorism and murders. Sheikh Hasina does not believe in dividing politics. Rather BNP has created divides within parties, Obaidul Quader said. He told journalists that BNP has defamed Bangladesh by frequently speaking against the government.









