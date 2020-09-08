Drop 'Martial Law' from military dictionary: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the Armed Forces Selection Board Meeting 2020 on Monday through video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the word 'Martial Law' should be dropped from the military dictionary. She said it (martial law) did not bring any welfare for the country and the armed forces.





The premier was addressing the Armed Forces Selection Board Meeting 2020 on Monday through video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said, "We should drop the word 'Martial Law' from the military dictionary as it never brought any welfare, rather than bloodbath, for the country and the armed forces.'' She went on to add that as many as 19 coups took place during the military regime of Ziaur Rahman in which a large number of officers and soldiers were killed.





"Such a large number of armed forces officers and soldiers don't die even in a war that happened during the rule of military dictator Ziaur Rahman. We don't want to hear any more crying of fathers for losing their sons and of sons for losing their fathers,'' she added.





The head of the government further said that the armed forces were mostly affected by the coups taken place after the August 15, 1975 assassination. Many armed forces members, who took part in the Liberation War, were brutally killed in these coups.





Sheikh Hasina, who is also the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reiterated her government's goal to further modernize the armed forces and make it time-befitting.





"Our armed forces are the symbol of our independence and sovereignty. Our aim is to make it more modern and time-befitting and we're working to attain this goal," the Prime Minister said.





She focused on various steps taken by her government to make the armed forces more well-equipped to safeguard the country's hard-earned independence and sovereignty.





Prime Minister's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Principal Secretary to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mahfuzur Rahman and PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present at Ganobhaban.





Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed was connected to the function from army headquarters, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was connected from Navy headquarters and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat got connected from the Air Force headquarters.





