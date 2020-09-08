Gazipur City Corporation to be modernised, Bill passed









A bill titled 'Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill 2020' was passed in Parliament on Tuesday to turn the fast-growing Gazipur city into a planned, livable and environment-friendly urban area.





State Minister for Public Works and Housing Sharif Ahmed moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.





Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA) will be like Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Khulna Development Authority (KDA) and Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA).





The main job of the GDA will be to formulate mega plans for the city development and approve structural designs.





There will be a 20-member board, headed by a chairman, to run the GDA. The chairman and four full-time members will be nominated by the government for three years.





The GDA’s jurisdiction will be Gazipur City Corporation as well as its adjoining areas to be fixed by the government through issuing gazettes from time to time.





According to the Bill, anyone will be fined Tk 10 lakh if he or she uses land going beyond the GDA plan.

