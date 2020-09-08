Parliament passes Bill to promote engineering research





A bill titled ‘Bangladesh Engineering Research Council Bill 2020’ was passed in Parliament on Tuesday to promote engineering research in the country.





Science and Technology Affairs Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.





As per the proposed law, a 10-member governing body, headed by a chairman, will run the council. The chairman will also be the Chief Executive Officer of the council. He will be appointed by the government.





There will also be a 45-member advisory body, headed by the Science and Technology Minister, for the research council.





According to the Bill, there will be a six-member expert panel where internationally reputed Bangladeshi or expatriate Bangladeshi scientist, engineer, professional, industrial entrepreneur or educationist will be included.

