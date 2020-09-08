Rain likely to continue: Met Office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers for parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am.





“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions,” the Met Office said in a bulletin this morning.





Northern parts of the country could see moderately heavy to heavy falls.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged all over the country, the weather office said.





Monsoon is active over the northern part of the country and weak over the North Bay, BMD noted.





Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali.





The maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 174 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

