India’s new COVID-19 cases among highest worldwide









India’s COVID-19 tally continues to rise sharply even as 75,809 new cases were detected during the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,280,422, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday.





According to the data, as many as 1,133 deaths took place since Monday, taking the total to 72,775 so far.





The country has seen a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days. It is mainly attributed to the ramping of samples testing across the country.





Still there are 883,697 active cases in the country, while 3,323,950 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.





As per the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,650,128 samples had been tested till Monday, with 1,098,621 samples tested on Monday alone.





According to media reports, India is now the second worst COVID-hit country in the world after the United States. The country moved to the centre stage of the global pandemic even as it accounted for over 40 percent of all cases recorded worldwide on Sunday, said a report published by The Times of India.





The report further stated that COVID-19 cases in India recorded on both Saturday and Sunday were higher than those recorded in the United States and Brazil put together.





Meanwhile, the country is passing through the Unlock 4 phase. Metro Rail services were resumed on Monday in several cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, in a graded manner after over five months of suspension.





Though, school and all other educational institutions continue to remain shut.





