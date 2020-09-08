Ctg traders resume onion sale





Traders at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram resumed selling onion on Tuesday, a day after they shut their businesses protesting against a drive by mobile court.





Wholesale traders started selling onion from Tuesday morning at the request of the president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).





On Monday, selling of onion remained suspended as the traders went on a strike protesting against the local administration drive that fined ten traders Tk 72,000 for selling the item at high prices.





The local administration conducted the drive after onion prices rose by Tk 15-20 per kg.





Later, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam held a meeting with the onion traders where he assured them of solving their problems.





The traders also placed their demands and different problems they have been facing for long.

Leave Your Comments