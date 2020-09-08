Teen held over rape attempt on indigenous minor girl





Police arrested a teenage boy for allegedly trying to rape a fifth grader indigenous girl in Netrokona on Monday.





Police said the arrestee Nurjamal, 18, is the son of Abdul Hakim, a resident of Kalahila village of Kamlakanda upazila.





Md Sirajul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Kamlakanda Police Station, said Nurjamal came to the victim’s house around 4pm when she was alone and tried to rape her.





Locals rushed in and caught Nurjalam hearing screams of the girl.





Later, he was handed over to police.





A case was filed in this connection at night, said the police official.

