Thailand hands over Swab Testing Units to IEDCR





Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, on Tuesday handed over Swab Testing Units to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and icddr,b.





Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer from IEDCR and Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Acting Executive Director and Senior Director of icddr,b were at the Royal Thai Embassy Dhaka to receive the Swab Testing Units.





The Swab Testing Units (Sample Collection Booths) have been provided, shipped from Thailand and will be installed at the respective agencies by SCG International Corporation Co, Ltd.





These units will enable IEDCR and icddr,b to conduct RT-PCR swab tests safely and efficiently as well as use the testing units in mobile settings, said the Thai Embassy in Dhaka.





This collaborative effort by Royal Thai Embassy and SCG aims at contributing to Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19.





SCG - Siam Cement Group - is the largest and oldest cement and building material company in Thailand with branches worldwide, especially in Asia.





SCG recently launched its Smart Build Experience XP Center in Dhaka last year to provide a one-stop service for building solution in Bangladesh.

