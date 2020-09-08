International Literacy Day observed in Sarail

With the theme ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies’, International Literacy Day has been observed in Sarail Upazila of Brahmanbaria.







Marking the day, a discussion was arranged by the upazila administration at Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday morning maintain physical distance and complying with health guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa presided over the meeting conducted by Secondary Education Officer Sahid Khalid Jamil Khan.







Upazila Praishad Vice Chairman Rokeya Begum, Primary Education Officer Abdul Aziz, Family Planning Officer Suman Mia, Social Services Officer Naim Mirdha, Livestock Officer Emran Bhuiyan, Sarail Govt College Vice Principal Dulal Mia, Kalikachcha Pathshala High School Headmaster Rafiqul Islam Manik, Upazila Assistant Education Officer Nazrul Islam, Upazila Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Upazila Primary Teachers’ Association President Shamsul Alam were also present on the occasion, among others.

Leave Your Comments