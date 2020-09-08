Riazul's family demands justice

Leave Your Comments

Demanding a proper investigation of the murder of the deedwriter Rezaul Karim at Charmonai in Barisal, the family members organised a press conference in which they plead for exemplary punishment of the assassin s.Monirul Islam Ripon, elder brother of the deceased, along with other family members, expressed these demands in the press conference held at the Barisal Reporter's Unity office.Reading out from his written statement, Monirul Islam claimed that Masum Hossain Dafaadar, who was involved in an extramarital affair with Riaz's wife Amina Akther Liza, is the main accused and still at large: the police is yet to arrest him.On the other hand, the police arrested three petty thieves and squeezed confession from them that they murdered Riaz. But, each of the three provided different and contradictory statements. Citing these anomalies in the case, Monirul demanded a proper investigation into the case as well as exemplary punishment of the murderer.