Diner Sheshe





"Joy and I had been divorced for 5 years before we met on OkCupid. I'd never spent so much time with a guy on the first date, but I felt like Joy and I had been best friends for years. We shared a bottle of whiskey and spoke about everything under the sun- our families, our pasts and work. We stood on my balcony and the conversation just kept flowing. I felt so comfortable around him that I even opened up about my depression and anxiety; he was an amazing listener. He didn't make a big deal out of anything. We even ended up planning a trip together! He asked, 'Pushkar chalegi?' and I was like, why the hell not! And a week later we actually went! I never felt like I was going with someone I'd only recently met.







We started meeting more often- his parents knew about me since our first date! I met them soon after and we really hit it off. In fact, they were the biggest advocates of us moving in together. His dad insisted, 'Why don't you ask Vernita to move into your flat?' So we did. We made a beautiful home and spent a lot of our time travelling, discussing work while binging on coffee and catching up with our friends. We would spend time with each other's friends but also understood the concept of me-time and space- we didn't have to spend 24/7 with each other or our friends.







It was that easy with Joy- we were just ourselves. Even with his parents, it was effortless. His mother pampered me rotten- whenever I'd visit, she'd make white butter just for me. His family slowly began to feel like mine. But a few months later, Joy's mom was diagnosed with cancer; she passed away soon after. It was the most difficult time- I knew we had to stay strong and look after Joy's dad; we lived with his dad for a month after and then visited him weekly. Joy's dad would tell me that he saw a hint of Joy's mom in me. Dad never cried to anyone, but once, he held my hand and broke down. (excertp)







Humans of Bombay, Fb

