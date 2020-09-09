Worldwide waffling





Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet soared after he announced his resignation and his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga emerged last week as the most likely candidate to replace him, according to two polls published Monday (Sept 7). Cabinet support rose 27 percentage points to 62.4 per cent in a survey carried out by news network JNN, and by 15 percentage points to 52 per cent in a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper.











On a steamy August day along the Chinese coast, Senator Joseph R. Biden Jr. stepped off a minibus at a seaside compound for a series of unusual meetings with China's Communist Party leaders. At a lunch banquet, Mr. Biden and three other senators argued with Chinese officials about what the O.J. Simpson trial had revealed about the integrity of the U.S. legal system. When the senators met afterward with the party secretary, Jiang Zemin, they sparred over that and other thorny issues: missile technology proliferation, human rights and Taiwan. But Mr. Biden, leading his first overseas trip as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was also there in Beidaihe in 2001 to help usher in an important era in America's relationship with China.









Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has again won the internet with his latest quirky post as he posed with a cute kitten. This time, he addressed our collective wait for the vaccine to combat Covid-19 via a photo. The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting with a kitten while keeping social distancing norms in mind. Wearing a hoodie and jeans, the actor clearly seems to be waiting for something. "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine", he wrote.











Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said the state government will be providing security to actress Kangana Ranaut for her Mumbai visit on September 9. "Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It's our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly," the CM said while speaking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet in Shimla. Jairam Thakur added, "Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9, we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state and elsewhere too if needed." The CM said Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter.



