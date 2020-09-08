Legal action to be taken against corruption: Taposh



Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said legal action will be taken against the corrupt staff and officials of the city corporation.





"Tough and immediate actions will be taken if employees and officials of the city corporation are found involving in corruption….I want to turn DSCC into a corruption free and proud organization," he said. He said this while exchanging views with the officials and employees of the Revenue Department of DSCC at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban in the capital, reports BSS.





The DSCC mayor said that all the problems and crises would be resolved in phases with the aim of facilitating the work of the officers and employees and increasing the revenue collection.





Employees, who perform their duties with sincerity and honesty, must be evaluated, he said adding, and those who remain corrupt will be dealt with tough actions immediately.Taposh said that a review meeting would be held with all the officials every three months to monitor the collection of revenue.





The mayor warned that he can visit any house, establishment, or institution at any time to check the revenue collection.He also warned that if any negligence is observed against anyone, there will be no excuse at that time. Then action will be taken against the person in charge.







