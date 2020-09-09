Testimony of PWs ends in arms case against Papia, husband



Testimonies of prosecution witnesses ended on Tuesday in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.





Today, the investigation officer and RAB sub-inspector Arifuzzaman concluded his testimony and was cross-examined by the defence afterwards. After his cross-examination, the prosecution said they would not produce any more witnesses.





After that Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes adjourned the hearing till tomorrow. The defence is scheduled to produce witnesses for their case on the day.





The court on August 23 framed charges in the case, reports BSS.





Investigation officer (IO) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on June 29, making 12 people witnesses.





Earlier on February 22, RAB arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.





RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital's Indira Road area and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor and Taka 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.









