Light engineering industrial park to be set up in five districts



The government is planning to set up dedicated light engineering industrial park at five districts - Dhaka, Narayanganj, Jashore, Bogura and Narsingdi- to harness the immense potential of the domestic light engineering industry. At the same time, Light Engineering Training Institute will be set up to ensure the supply of skilled manpower for the industries set up in the industrial parks.





The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting today at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam presided over the meeting while SME Foundation Managing Director Md Shafiqul Islam, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwarul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) and BSCIC Director Dr Moha Abdus Salam, among others, spoke at the meeting.





KM Ali Azam said that the importance of the light engineering industry has increased a lot as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared it as the 'Product of the Year'.This industry is developing in different parts of the country and there is no alternative to setting up a dedicated industrial park to harness the huge potential of the light engineering industry as planned, he added.

