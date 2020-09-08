Killing ground monument inaugurated

A monument erected in a killing ground was inaugurated on Fapor union Parishad premises in Sadar upazila of Bogura on Tuesday. -AA



A monument erected in a killing ground preserving the memories of 26 members of Hindu community, who were killed during the Liberation War, was inaugurated on Fapor union Parishad premises in Sadar upazila of Bogura on Tuesday evening.





Md Humayun Kabir Khondakar, division commissioner of Rajshahi (additional secretary), was present at the inaugural program chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bogura Md Ziaul Hoque.





Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Shufian Shafique, former district Muktijoddha Commander Ruhul Amin Bablu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azizur Rahman, Fapor Union Parishad Chairman Moharram Ali were present on the occasion, among others.







In May, 1971, 26 Hindu youths were killed in a room of Fapor High School by the occupied Pakistan forces and their local collaborators. The bodies were dumped into a hole. Identities of 21 deceased were known, but 5 others were unidentified.







the accounts of local freedom fighters, some bones were found in the area. Chairman Moharram Ali informed the matter to Bogura DC in a virtual meeting and DC consented to erect a monument in the killing round.





--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments