Death claim cheque delivered



A death claim cheque under the Jana Bima policy of National Life Insurance Limited was delivered to a beneficiary in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday. Ratna Begum, nominated by late Mosharaf Hossain, a policy holder of Jana Bima Chatalpar 200 Block of National Life Insurance Limited, received the cheque of Tk 1,85,096 from Helal Ahmed, deputy vice president (development) of Jana Bima greater Cumilla. Deputy area manager Rafiqul Islam, branch coordinator Omar Faruq Thakur, Nasirnagar branch officer Dinesh Sarker, Chatalpar branch manager Babul Mia were also present at the program chaired by regional in-charge Kamal Hossain. District coordinator Akther Hossain Bhuiyan conducted the program.





--- Akther Hossain Bhuiyan, Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments