Rizwana Yeasmin acting chairman of Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad

Acting Chairman of Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad Tarafdar Rizwana Yeasmin Sumi was received with flowers at her office recently. -AA



Tarafdar Rizwana Yeasmin Sumi has taken responsibilities as the acting chairman of Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad. The post fell vacant after Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad Chairman Azizur Rahman died from Covid-19 infection on August 18.







Panel Chairman-1 Tarafdar Rizwana Yeasmin Sumi will perform all duties including financial issues of the Zilla Parishad until a new chairman assumes the office. Rizwana Yeasmin was elected female member of the Zilla Parishad and she became the panel chairman in first meeting of the Zilla Parishad.







Acting Chairman Rizwana Yeasmin Sumi was received with flowers at the office. Zilla Parishad Executive Officer Khadiza Khatun, members Helal Uddin, Ataur Rahman, MA Ahad, Badrul Islam and Syeda Jerin Akter were present on the occasion, among others.





--- Munayem Khan, Moulvibazar

