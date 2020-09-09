BIDA integrates services of 4 power distribution cos into OSS

Officials on behalf of respective organization signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BIDA's headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.



The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has integrated the services of four power distribution companies into its virtual one-stop service (OSS) for improving the ease of doing business in the country. The four companies are Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL).





In this regard, BIDA on Tuesday inked memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the four companies at a ceremony at its headquarters in the city, said a press release. BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the function. In his speech, Sirazul Islam said BIDA is working to ensure international standard services for investors in the country.





"Bangladesh is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. For ensuring international standard investment service, we have to make our services more transparent, swift and developed. BIDA is working in this regard," he added. According to BIDA, the authority will integrate as many as 154 services from 35 agencies into its OSS platform with the support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).





For this, BIDA has already inked MoUs with 20 organizations. Now, BIDA is providing 21 services of the seven organizations through online OSS portal. As per the MoUs, the activities of integrating 45 more services are running. The investment promotion agency started integrating such services into the virtual platform since January 2019.





All government services, licenses and approvals required for doing business in the country are expected to be made available with the OSS by the end of 2021.





Leave Your Comments