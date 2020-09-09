Katrina spent her Sunday with a special person





In recent times, Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. A few days back, the actress took a walk down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma and reminisced about the happiest time she spent with her. Before that, rumors linking to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were reportedly taken to a new high when they spotted wearing similar hoodies. On Sunday, Katrina Kaif shared some candid pictures for herself on Instagram in a light make-up look, and flaunted her long hair, wearing a white camisole top twinning with denim jeans. She captioned the post, "Sunday's with my favorite @abheetgidw."







