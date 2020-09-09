Bangladeshi actor's HBO series wins Best Drama in Asia





Bangladeshi actor Sudip Biswas Deep starred in an HBO original titled 'Invisible Stories' earlier this year. He played a migrant construction worker with big dreams. Set in one of Singapore's housing communities; the six-episode series has recently bagged the Best Drama in the Content Asia Awards.





Content Asia Awards honour TV dramas that elevate stories from Asia. Produced by HBO Asia, the Southeast Asian division of the media company, the drama premiered in February, and is currently running on HBO Max since August. Deep has recently worked in the government grant-winning film '1971 Sei Sob Din'. The actor is a graduate from Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts. He had worked with theatre troupe, Prachyanaut from 2009 to 2015.





