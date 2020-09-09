Rafiqul Alam's Mujib Barsho special song



On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, eminent musician Rafiqul Alam has sung a song paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the best Bengali nation for thousands of years. The song titled 'Tomar Haat Ti Dhore Shadhin Holo A Desh' was written by young poet and lyricist Shiffat Shahriar and composed by Sheikh Milon.





The song was recently released from the YouTube channel of Music Station. Rafiqul Alam is very excited about giving his voice in the song. He said, "I paid homage to the Father of the Nation by singing the song. Our immense debt to him may have been acknowledged to some extent." Lyricist Shiffat Shahriar said, "If everyone likes the song, our efforts will be successful."







He hopes that the song will touch everyone's heart because of the theme. Meanwhile, a song titled 'Ami Quarantine' written by Shiffat Shahriar about the corona epidemic has been praised recently. He also said that he is working on a few more new songs.

