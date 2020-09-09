Kirby in heartbreaking home birth role



'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby said Saturday that her latest role as a woman who loses her child after a home birth goes wrong was her scariest yet. The British actress plays alongside Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf in 'Pieces of a Woman', which is premiering at the Venice film festival. It opens with a 25-minute-long birth scene which was shot in one take by Hungarian director KornelMundruczo and written by his longtime partner Kata Weber.





'My wife and I wanted to share one of our most personal experiences with audiences through a story of an unborn child, with the faith that art can be the best medicine for pain,' Mundruczo said.





The film is one of a series of deeply personal films competing for the Golden Lion top prize. Kirby, 32, said trying to be true to the suffering of the women she talked to before the shoot was 'really scary'.But she threw herself 'really deep' into her first lead role in a movie in a way she hasn't since she made her name playing Princess Margaret, sister of Britain's Elizabeth II, in the hit Netflix series.





Mundruczo admitted that making a film 'about how you lost your baby' wasn't the most commercial idea he has ever pitched. But the acclaimed director said dealing with such searing grief, which is also tied up with the trauma of the Holocaust in the character's family, was universal. 'Loss steps beyond the boundaries of understanding or control for all of us, but comes with the ability to be reborn,' he added.





Both Mundruczo -- best known for his 2014 Cannes prize winner 'White God' -- and Weber wore T-shirts declaring #FreeSZFE to support students who are occupying Budapest University of Theatre and Film Arts after the country's prime minister Viktor Orban appointed one of his supporters as its head.





--- AFP

