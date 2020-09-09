HC questions govt's inaction on controversial web series



The High Court has issued a rule asking why the government's inaction on the controversial web series should not be declared illegal.





A bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Khairul Alam issued the ruling on Tuesday. The court also issued another ruling asking why a regulation should not be made in this regard.





Advocate Tanvir Ahmed appeared for the writ petition. The lawyer presented the obscene content of domestic and foreign web series in the court. Eight people including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) have been made respondents of the ruling.





The High Court has given the IGP four more weeks to report what action has been taken against those who created such contents in the country.On July 15, another virtual bench ordered the removal of controversial scenes from web series on the internet within a week.

