

Sharmili Ahmed and Tarin acted in Durga Puja's special drama 'Bishwobhora Praan', two days ago written by Faria Hossain and directed by Chayanika Chowdhury. The drama stars Sharmili Ahmed, Abul Hayat and Tarin. Raunak Hasan and Urmila Srabonti Kar have played two more important roles in the drama.







Speaking about working with Sharmili Ahmed after a long hiatus, Tarin Jahan said, "There was a time when all the TV dramas had the opportunity to work with Sharmili Ahmed. Her affection, love, sincerity and encouragement inspired me to work. But at this time there is less opportunity to work with her because of low budget or something else. But as an artist in who is devoted to acting, the value of devotion and love for the work is so immense that it cannot be explained.

There is a lot to learn from generation to generation. May we give due respect to artistes like her. In this way I can get your blessings and love properly."





On the other hand, Sharmili said, "After a long time I worked on the same drama with Tarin. She is very fond of me. Undoubtedly Tarin is a good actress. To be honest, Tarin grew up right in front of our eyes, from a child artiste to her adulthood career. The continuity of his success seems to be in sight. Tarin is a unique example in her generation that an artist can achieve perfection in acting if she has true love and perseverance towards acting. After a few days of acting in the same drama with her, my mind is full because it is not possible for me to say that I am respected and loved. The biggest thing is that Tarin's caring for senior artistes is like setting an example for others."

Leave Your Comments