Nusrat's 5 movies of Kolkata, Dhaka are stalled now



Nusrat Faria was working regularly as a heroine in movies. But now she is getting scope to work in own liking stories and roles based movies. By this way she has developed her skill in acting. Among her contemporary film actresses, Nusraat Faria is the only heroine who is acting simultaneously both in Dhaka and Kolkata.





Works of Nusraat Faria's five movies of Kolkata and Dhaka are stalled now due to Corona pandemic. Of five movies, shooting of four is about to be finished. These films are: Dipankar Dipon's 'Dhaka 2040' and 'Operation Sundarbans', Raja Chanda's 'Bhoy and Birsa' Dasgupta's Bibaho 'Obhijan-2'. Bappi Chowdhury, Siam Ahmed and Ankush are her co-actors in these films. Though shooting of Shihab Shahin's film 'Jodi Kintu Tobuo' was scheduled to start in Dhaka but it didn't start due to Coronavirus.





Faria informed that shooting of this film will start in the middle of October. Meanwhile, Faria recently took part in shooting of a TVC of a new organization's hand-wash as a model. She said that less than 30-second duration of this TVC was made by Nusraat Faria herself at her own residence. The TVC is being aired in different TV channels now and Faria is getting appreciation for it. Therefore, last 10 days, Faria performed as model in six new commercial advertisements of Oppo where one was TVC, directed by Sami and five were OVCs, directed by Abid Mollick.







Once Faria got offer to work in Razzak's movie. But during that time she was not prepared to work in the big screen. Earlier, she also hosted TV programs. But now she does not manage her time to do these. Most of the time she has to be engaged with works of films. While taking in this regard Nusraat Faria said, "I got offer to work in Razzak Sir's films for several times but during that time I was busy with hosting of TV shows and didn't have experience in acting.







If I said 'yes' to do his work during that time, my acting might not impress him. Later, I came into movie after taking necessary preparations. I established myself slowly in this field. It is true that I am not only taking part in shooting of film but also want to engage with every step of its production. I think it is an important work for making a film."







