'Djokovic's breakaway players body has blindsided ATP council'

The launch of Novak Djokovic's breakaway players body just before the U.S. Open completely blindsided the ATP player council and could undermine the structure of the men's tour, acting president Kevin Anderson told Reuters. Djokovic sent shockwaves through the sport last month when he stepped down as head of the ATP council along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey and announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).







"From the council standpoint, especially the timing, the communication, the way this came to be, it's not something we had discussed or communicated so I feel like we were blindsided by it," Anderson said in a phone interview from the United States. "I don't agree with how they're going about it and the method.







I will always respect their effort to help the players, I think that's a great thing. But that's what we've done in the council and what we continue to do." Djokovic has described the PTPA, which has already attracted the support of more than 150 players, as a platform for the views of the athletes that can co-exist with the ATP. Tennis governing bodies have, however, opposed the move and called for unity now that the sport has just resumed after a lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Player council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have echoed those sentiments, while some other top names in men's tennis have asked for more clarity.Djokovic had voiced his frustration at that opposition before he was sensationally disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sunday.





"I sort of don't agree with Djokovic's premise there on what he defines as opposition because I feel it makes it sound like we're against this idea of helping players," said Anderson."We're all players ourselves, we're in this together. It's really important that we stick together, because when we are united we are strongest."





