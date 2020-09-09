Tigers' pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson in Dhaka

Bangladesh national cricket team pace bowling Coach Ottis Gibson. -Collected



After Bangladesh national cricket team Head Coach Russell Domingo and fielding Coach Ryan Cook, Caribbean pace bowling coach of Bangladesh Ottis Gibson has finally reached Dhaka on Tuesday morning ahead of Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka this month.





Gibson, who was due to arrive here Monday (Sept 7) morning, was forced to change travel programme following cancellation of the schedule flight on the day. He arrived around 10:00 am by an Emirates flight. After the formalities at the airport, the Caribbean coach joined Russell Domingo and Ryan Cook at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka.





Earlier, The South African Head Coach of Bangladesh National Cricket team Russell Domingo reached Dhaka on Sunday night. Domingo, accompanied by South African fielding coach of Bangladesh Ryan Cook, arrived at 11:45 pm by an Emirates flight. The South African coaches were earlier scheduled to arrive here on Sept 2, but their travel schedule was changed following cancellation of flight on that day.





The three Bangladesh coaches will go for Covid-19 Tests very soon and then they will go for 14-day home quarantine as per government rules before joining the job with the Bangladesh Cricket team. Bangladesh team physio Julian Calfato and trainer Nick Lee are already in the capital. Domingo will supervise the conditioning camp after his quarantine period ends.





But, Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori and former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who was appointed Bangladesh's batting consultant recently for the Tour of Sri Lanka, will join the Bangladesh Cricket team directly in Sri Lanka.





Bangladesh team will fly for Sri Lanka on September 27 after a short training session here which is likely to start from September 21 after conducting Covid-19 tests of the cricketers.Initially, the Sri Lanka-bound Bangladesh team is likely to be of 23 members and later a 15-member final squad will be announced after a month long training camp there.







Meanwhile, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) will be busy again from today when the cricketers resume their individual training, which was halted after three supporting staff were tested positive for coronavirus. The board initially put a hold on the practice for three days but later it was extended for two days.







Basically, eying the Sri Lanka series, the board has already started small group practice and it will continue once it resumes today, said BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.





The BCB has already collected the sample of the cricketers for COVID-19 test and Akram said only the corona negative players can take part in the programme."Gradually we will increase the members of the group to give the players an opportunity to have a perfect practice session," he said on Tuesday.





"For the time being, three players are practicing simultaneously along with continuing individual training programmes. We have already collected the sample of the cricketers. The players who will be negative in the Test can join the practice session."





The conditioning camp for the Sri Lanka series is likely to start on September 21 and before then the players will continue the individual and small group practice, Akram added.





The itinerary of the three-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is yet to be released but according to the BCB, the first Test is on October 24. The first two Tests will be hosted by Kandy while the third and final Test will be held in Colombo.









