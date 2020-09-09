All candidates submit nomination papers for BFF Election

BFF vice president Tabith Awal submitting his nomination paper to BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag at BFF Bhaban on Tuesday. -BFF



All the candidates, who collected nomination papers in the last three days to contest the much-hyped Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) election, have submitted their nomination paper at BFF Bhaban on Tuesday.







According to BSS report, All the forty nine nomination papers (three candidates for president post, two candidates for senior vice president post, eight candidates for vice president post and thirty six candidates for member posts), which was sold on the past three days, today taken from the candidates, informed the BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag to the press.





Later the sold nomination papers were submitted to the election commission, he added.





The BFF polls has started to spread excitement after BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF vice president Badal Roy and former footballer and former national football team's coach Shafiqul Islam Manik submitted their nomination papers this afternoon for October 3 polls.





The legendary footballer Salahuddin, who has been serving as BFF president for the last twelve years, was thought to be the lone candidate for the president's post ever since Chattogram Abahani vice-president and Saif Sporting Club's chairman Tarafder Ruhul Amin withdrew himself from election procedures.





The BFF Bhaban was heatless from the beginning of distribution of nomination paper because it was seemed the president post is going to be uncontested but probably there were more drama to remain on the last day of distribution of nomination paper as former footballer and former national team coach Shafiqul Islam Manik and incumbent BFF vice president Badal Roy collected nomination paper to contest against seating BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin.





However, Badal earlier announced that he would not leave Salahuddin uncontested and will stand against Salahuddin if no candidate is found against Salahuddin.





But, it was a sudden surprise in the BFF election because Manik's name in the election for the post of president is a long way. Even his name was not heard in the election until he bought the nomination paper on the last day of distribution.





Former renowned footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, who was elected executive committee member last time from a rival panel, will contest against BFF present senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, who will contest from the Salahuddin-led panel.





Of the twenty one members of the executive committee for the past four years, fifteen are Salahuddin's panel while the remaining six candidates are new faces.





Among the four incumbent vice presidents, vice president Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP of Dhaka Abahani got a space in the Salahuddin's panel while three other vice presidents -Badol Roy, Mohiuddin Mohi and Tabith Awal-were ignored.





BFF member Amirul Islam Babu was promoted to compete in the vice president post this time along with two new faces- Bashundhara Kings President Imrul Hasan and Toma Group Chairman Ataur Rahman Manik.





However, present vice president Tabith Awal may compete for the post of vice president as an independent candidate like in the previous election.





He also submitted his nomination paper on Tuesday.







Four new faces, who were included in the Salahuddin led panel as executive member are Asaduzzaman Mithu (Jashore), Kamrul Hasan Hilton (Sirajganj), Syed Riazul Karim (Fakirerpool Younemen's Club) and Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj (Rahmatganj MFS) and rest are the members of the present committee.





President: Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Senior vice president: Abdus Salam Murshedy MP.





Vice presidents: Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Amirul Islam Babu, Imrul Hasan and Ataur Rahman Manik.





Members: Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Satyajit Das Rupu, Elias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Harun ur Rashid, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, Zakir Hossain, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Nurul Islam Nuru and Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj.







Leave Your Comments