Saif Hasan tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan captured during individual training. -BCB



Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has tested positive for coronavirus after Test samples were collected on Monday from 24 individuals including 17 players in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed on Tuesday that Saif Hasan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee have tested positive for COVID-19.





As they had no visible symptoms leading up to the sample collection, the BCB's Medical Team has advised the player Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee to go into self-isolation immediately in accordance with the COVID-19 management protocol until they undergo another test.





It may be noted that Lee had earlier reported positive on 14 August in Dubai, UAE and negative on 23 August after 10 days in isolation. He also completed a 14-day self-quarantine on arrival in Dhaka prior to Monday's test. BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: "Our consultant for COVID-19 is reviewing Lee's case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan."





As part of the BCB's Coronavirus management plan and to ensure player safety for training sessions leading up to the forthcoming Tour of Sri Lanka, sample for COVID-19 test collection from National Team players and probables and relevant support personnel has started from Monday.





BCB was due to collect players' samples for coronavirus test from their homes from September 18 but according to the new decision, BCB started on Monday to go cricketers' home to collect players' samples for coronavirus test.





In the first phase of the test, members of the national team as well as the HP team players were being tested. The second phase of the test will start when the cricketers called up for the preliminary squad will go to the team hotel from September 18. And the third stage test will be just before leaving for Sri Lanka.

Leave Your Comments