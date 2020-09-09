Shamsul Alam, PS to PM's Security Adviser, dies



K M Shamsul Alam, Personal Secretary to Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Adviser to the Prime Minister passed away on Sunday, September 06, 2020 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka Cantonment.





His son Rezaul Alam informed The Asian Age that KM Shamsul Alam had been suffering from lungs cancer since September 2019. His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Monday, September 07, 2020 after Johor prayer at Cantonment Central Mosque. He was buried at Military Graveyard in Banani. His qulkhwani was held on Tuesday.





KM Shamsul Alam was well-known as an honest, friendly and polite person. A veil of grief has come down among his colleagues, relatives and friends following his death.





--- Sarwar Uddin Chowdhury, AA





