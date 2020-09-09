Abducted girl rescued from Narayanganj



Police have rescued an abducted nine-year-old girl from Narayanganj, who went missing from Dhaka University's TSC area seven days ago.





The child was found in the Ponchoboti area on Monday night, according to Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police's Ramna division.





The law enforcers have arrested a young woman named Lopa Talukder in connection with the incident. Lopa is one of the two suspects named by Zinia's mother. Her full identity could not be verified, reports bdnews24.com.





"We are trying to find out the motive behind the abduction. Details will be announced later," said Azimul.Zinia's mother Senura Begum last saw her daughter eating Phuchka with two unknown women at the entrance of Suhrawardy Uddan at around 9 pm on Tuesday. Zinia went missing afterwards.After failing to locate her daughter, Senura filed a general diary with Shahbag Police Station the next day.





"The police said those women lured my daughter and took her away. I have not seen my daughter yet. She will be brought to Shahbag Police Station today," Senura told bdnews24.com.Senura moved to the TSC area with her three children from Kishoreganj seven years ago after her husband died in an accident.





She currently lives in TSC's veranda with her two daughters and a son. Zinia and her sister sell flowers during the day. Her son works in a tea shop.The two sisters are popular among the students of Dhaka University.After Zinia disappeared, students and leaders of various organisations in Dhaka University became vocal in various social media platforms in their search for the missing girl.





Leave Your Comments