Govt eyes earning $6b from IT sector by 2025



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak said on Tuesday the government has been working to earn US dollar six billion from the country's lone IT sector by 2025. "Currently export earnings from the country's IT sector is equivalent to US dollar one billion and the government is working with a target to earn another five billion by 2025," he said, reports BSS.





The state minister told the online Walton Laptop Exchange Offer launching program here in the afternoon, said a press release. Palak called for using local IT products to build a digital Bangladesh. "If we use our own products, our economy will prosper and we would be able to build a self-reliant digital Bangladesh," he said.





He said it is possible to keep the country green by providing homemade world class digital devices to the students at affordable price and protect the environment from the pollution of e-waste through proper management. Walton DG-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam, Managing Director SM Manjurul Alam and Walton Computer Division Chief Executive Officer Engineer Liaquat Ali, were present, among others.

Leave Your Comments