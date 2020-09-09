74 cops die of coronavirus

U.S. Embassy Dhaka distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Diplomatic Security Division in support of its COVID-19 response efforts. -File photo



So far 74 members of Bangladesh Police have died of coronavirus. The latest of them is Assistant Sub Inspector Abdul Alim Molla who died on Tuesday. He was posted in Natore.





Abdul Alim Molla was admitted in Central Police Hospital in the capital's Rajarbagh on 5 September. He was later on shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) when his condition deteriorated. He passed away while undergoing medical treatment in ICU.





Abdul Alim Molla has left behind his wife, two children and a host of relatives to mourn his death. He hailed from South Tausara village, Khetlal upazila under Joypurhat district.





Abdul Alim Molla's dead body was sent to his village home where he was buried according to the religious code.

