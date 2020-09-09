Janata, a few other banks ignore PM-declared agri package



At least five banks of the country did not disburse any agricultural loans from the stimulus package even after six months of the announcement of this package by the Prime Minister. No bank has been able to secure 100% disbursement of agricultural loans. 114 crore 16 lakh taka has been distributed as agricultural loans till the end of August 2020. 46 thousand 815 farmers have received these loans.





According to information from reliable sources, Janata Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Modhumoti Bank, One Bank, Simanto Bank etc did not disburse any agricultural loans from the stimulus package. Bangladesh Development Bank, Dhaka Bank, IFIC Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NRB Bank, NRB Global Bank, Prime Bank, Social Islami Bank, South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce Bank, Standard Bank and Trust Bank have distributed nominal sums of agricultural loans from the stimulus package.





Bangladesh's agricultural sector got into dire trouble following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. At that time the government declared 5 thousand crore taka as a stimulus package to save the agricultural sector. The central bank asked 43 banks to fulfill the target of 4 thousand 403 crore taka distribution as agricultural loans. Banks have met 25.30% of this target.





The specialized banks are ahead in terms of disbursement of agricultural loans from stimulus packages. Bangladesh Krishi Bank has disbursed 620 crore taka as agricultural loans till the end of August 2020. Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank has distributed 138 crore taka.





Rupali Bank has distributed nearly 30 crore taka which is 57.67% of their stipulated target. Exim Bank has disbursed the highest amount of agricultural loans from stimulus packages among private banks till August 2020 which is 76 crore taka. Exim Bank has fulfilled 60% of their target in this regard.





Relevant sources have informed that Janata Bank's top management is highly eager to pay huge loans to big borrowers instead of farmers whereas farmers and expatriates are now the main driving forces of Bangladesh's economy under the ongoing pandemic.







Leave Your Comments