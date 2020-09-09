'82 percent RMG workers affected by Covid-19'

Bangladesh is one of the world's leading clothing exporters, second only to China. At least 3.6 million workers are engaged in this sector most of whom have experienced Covid-19 pandemic. -AA file photo



The pandemic crisis has affected the livelihoods of 82 percent garment workers in Bangladesh, according to a survey released on Monday.





The survey conducted by South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and Microfinance Opportunities (MFO) found that most of the respondents migrated from their place of birth for work.





In response to the survey's questions on the impact of the ongoing pandemic, only 18 percent reported that the Covid-19 crisis has had no impact on their livelihoods while the remaining respondents reported at least some impact.





There is also a sizable minority that has migrated more than once. Around 1,269 workers who are employed in factories in Chittagong, Dhaka City, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Savar have been participating in the survey.Over three-quarters of the working respondents are women, which is roughly the representative of gender distribution in the sector as a whole.





The survey asked its respondents about the workers' control over the earnings they send to their households and found that among those who were able to respond, 58 percent said that it was some other family member while 42 percent said they themselves were the decision makers.





To assess the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic on the overall working and living conditions of garment workers in Bangladesh, SANEM in partnership with MFO have been conducting a series of surveys, with new questions and among slightly changed number of respondents each week.





Some of the questions of this survey were questions supplied to by the International Labour Organization (ILO), a blog report on the survey, published on the website Garment Worker Diaries, noted.The latest survey explored the dynamics of the workers' earnings, including who controls how they are spent, and the impact of Covid-19 on their size and frequency, the blog on the survey findings said.







