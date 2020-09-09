Hungarian FM due to arrive tomorrow



Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow on a brief official visit as the two countries want to boost bilateral ties.





He is scheduled to arrive early in the morning, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, reports UNB. The Hungarian Foreign Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen during his visit.





Szijjártó will visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum on the morning of September 10 and pay tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.



Later, he will meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.



Foreign Minister Momen will host lunch in honour of the visiting Hungarian minister.



The two Foreign Ministers are likely to meet the local press.



It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed during the visit of the Hungarian Foreign Minister.



Szijjártó is scheduled to leave Dhaka later in the evening.



This is the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic.







