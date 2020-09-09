India shocked at loss of lives in N'ganj mosque



India has expressed deep shock at the terrible loss of lives and injuries sustained due to a recent accident at a mosque in Narayanganj.







External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, wrote to Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr AK Abdul Momen, conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the victims of the unfortunate accident at Baitus Salam Mosque in Narayanganj, reports Indian Express.







"We are saddened to learn about the terrible loss of lives and injuries…," Dr Jaishankar wrote in his message. The Indian minister, on behalf of the government and the people of India, expressed heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to Dr Momen and the people of Bangladesh, particularly to the bereaved families.







"I pray for an expeditious recovery of those injured," Dr Jaishankar said. Earlier, the US, China, the UK, and Australia expressed deep shock over the loss of lives.The fire caused by AC blasts at the mosque in Narayanganj city's Talla area killed 27 and critically injured 10 others.







