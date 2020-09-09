BD example of climate resilience: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the South Asian Regional Office of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) in Dhaka on Tuesday spoke through video conference. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the South Asian Regional Office of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) in Bangladesh, urging all countries concerned to increase their determined contributions to fight the climate change menace and execute the 2015 Paris Agreement.





"I hope this regional office will share the best adaptation practices of Bangladesh as well as other countries and exchange practices within the region. It will serve as a Centre of Excellence and a solution-broker for adaptation measures in the region," she said. The prime minister said, "As the climate change is a global issue, I would like to call upon the countries to enhance their Nationally Determined Contributions by December 31 this year in tackling the menace as well as implement the 2015 Paris Agreement."







Sheikh Hasina and Chair of the GCA Board former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon jointly inaugurated the GCA regional office in Bangladesh virtually at Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday.







Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also spoke at the program while Chief Executive Officer of GCA in Rotterdam Prof. Dr. Patrick V. Verkooijen delivered the welcome speech. The opening of the regional adaptation center has been dedicated to the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. About the GCA office, the Prime Minister said this is a historic moment for combating climate change in South Asia through adaptation.





"It is heartening to note that the GCA Bangladesh office will facilitate, support and develop on-the ground action in South Asia to enhance adaptation and climate resilience. It will serve as a Center of Excellence and a solution-broker for adaptation measures in the region," she added.





Sheikh Hasina also called for greater cooperation and collaboration among the nations to fight the coronavirus impacts. She said, "The COVID-19 pandemic fallout calls for greater cooperation and collaboration among the nations. We should not leave each other rather forge unity to fight the current crisis or any such one in the future."









South Asia is the most vulnerable region to climate-induced natural disasters like cyclone, flood, tidal surge, drought, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, landslides and avalanches. Even a 1.5 degree Celsius rise of temperature will have severe consequences for Bangladesh and the region, the premier added.







Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin as well as ministers concerned of South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives, Bhutan spoke among others.







