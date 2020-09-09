Global death toll from coronavirus reaches 896,127





The global total death toll from Covid-19 claimed to 896,127 as of Wednesday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) .





The JHU data shows a total of 27,477,049 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries till date.





The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll of the world, with 6,326,696 cases and 189,639 deaths.





In terms of Covid-19 cases, India has become the second worst-hit country as it reported 4,280,422 cases while the death toll from the virus reached 72,775 in the South Asian country till date.





Besides, Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 127,464 on Wednesday while the country’s total caseload counted 4,162,073.





Bangladesh situation





Six months after Bangladesh announced the detection of its first coronavirus patients, the number of officially confirmed Covid-19 cases inched closer to 3.3 lakh on Tuesday.





The country’s health authorities announced the detection of 1,892 new cases, taking the tally to 329,251.





Among them, 4,552 have died – 36 in the last 24 hours.





Bangladesh announced its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

