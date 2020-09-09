Latin America and Caribbean surpass 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP









Latin American and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, with hard-hit Peru alone

adding more than 30,000 new virus deaths, according to an AFP count of official data.





Brazil continues to be the most-affected country in the region. It also has the third-highest caseload in the world, with 4,162,073 reported cases, and the second-highest death toll, with 127,464.





But Peru, with 93.28 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, has the highest mortality rate in the region, according to a ranking published by Johns Hopkins University.





