Give Tk 5 lakh each to N’ganj mosque blast victims: HC to Titas









The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd to provide Tk 5 lakh each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.





Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Khairul Alam’s bench issued the order after hearing a writ petition.





Titas Gas has to submit the damages to the deputy commissioner for distribution.





The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide Tk 50 lakh as compensation to the blast victims.





Secretaries to the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources, Housing and Public Works, Home, authorities of Titas Gas, Rajuk Chairman, DCDC, Desco, Mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.





Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nur-us-Sadique represented the state.





On September 6, Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker filed a a writ petition with the High Court seeking Tk 50 lakh compensation for families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims.





Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah on Friday night.





The death toll from the incident rose to 28 until Tuesday while the condition of nine victims is still said to be critical.

