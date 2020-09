FF Monir Uddin laid to rest with state honor

Monir Uddin Ahmed, a valiant freedom fighter, has been laid to rest with state honor at his family graveyard in Kuttapara village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The national flag and floral wreaths were placed on the coffin of Monir Uddin Ahmed. Upazila Nirbahi Officer ASM Mosa, Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Ismat Ali and other freedom fighters were present at the time.

Former lawmaker Advocate Ziaul Haque Mridha, freedom fighter Advocate Abdur Rashed, Advocate Syed Tanvir Hossain Kawser, Sadar upazila vice chairman Advocate Lukman Hossain, Sarail upazila vice chairman Abu Hanif, Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy, Hazi Iqbal Hossain, Kalikachchha Pathshala High School Headmaster Rafiqul Islam Manik, Awami League leader Mahfuz Ali and people from all classes attended the Janaza (funeral prayers) of freedom fighter Monir Uddin Ahmed.

Family sources said freedom fighter Monir Uddin Ahmed breathed his last on Tuesday night at his residence in Kuttapara. He was 64.

He is survived by wife, four sons, four daughters and a host of relatives.

