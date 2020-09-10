Chinese neo-colonialism and Bangladesh

Protesters in Sri Lanka demonstrated against the construction of a Chinese industrial zone recently. -Collected





In late 1974, the Resident Director of UNDP Mr. Kutena who was at the time a Tenant of our late President Zillur Rahman's Gulshan/Banani house asked me if I could name just 100 genuine Bangalee patriots. I laughed ironically. Now if I were to ask if I could name even one genuine Patriot, the answer would be in the negative unfortunately.





Between 1974 and now much water have flown down the rivers - Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Brahmaputra and others. We have lost the founding father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the other leaders of Bangladesh Freedom Movement and of Liberation War to the traitors bullets in 1975. The country had been through 2 military Dictators and many constitutional amendments as a result of which Bangladesh has lost its core national and cultural DNA/ Identity; Its sky line has been changed and even the language was modified.





The ideological politics that hails the 4 Fundamental Pillars of the state policies have long gone or lost its essence, the Mafia moghals feature prominently to make up the so called Middle Class joined hands with the fraud stars to control money exchange and money laundering. At the same time 'Obsessive Religious Nationalism' have taken strong hold of the society, and the Drug Barons reinvigorated with the opening of the new Rohinga Channel and collaboration have depth-charged the society so deep and strengthened the Criminal Syndicate so dangerously that the question of National Security has been facing a big challenge.







Additionally the Rohinga Refugee Camp sites and neighbourhood run by the Foreign autonomous NGOs who the local people suspect do harbour foreign spies and work under the radar of the so called Human Rights tenets and to the detriment of our national interest and also putting the interests of the Refugees over the locals causing racial and ethnic paradigm more volatile. It is only a question of time when would this tension outburst. Further the hot-spot of the South East Asian Drug Trafficking - The Golden Triangle at the junction of Kampucha-Myanmar and Thailand , it is believed have shifted a big part of their transaction to Chittagong already, making it a grim reading indeed.





Pandemic corruption has made people sick and tired . Also some mass-media like facebook- you tube have been relentlessly propagating anti Indian and pro-paki stances and their misinformation and fake news which are easily accessible to the ordinary common people are creating suspicion against our most friendly and trusted friends like India as a matter of pious routine which in fact started since the birth of Bangladesh.





Recently a new dimension has been added to this propaganda in favour of China. It is trying to impress that 'Sino-Pakistan joint venture is favourable to keep 'Enemy India/" out, so to indulge in to China.





The question is what country do we live in! Is the memory of the Bangalees too short to determine who is our enemy and who is our friend? AN ENEMY IS ALWAYS AN ENEMY. Pakistan is our No.1 enemy and now China to whom Pakistan has ceded a part of their occupied Kashmir to China most illegally and unauthorisedly to facilitate the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is making common cause with Pakistan in the round, as if it is a part of China like China's take over of Tibet. Therefore China is our enemy No.1+





The recent observation of Mr. Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury (retd. Justice Appellate Division) in the daily Bangladesh Protidin of 19 instant about Chinese interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh is worth reckoning with deep concern. The incident in question only proves that China is Arrogant, Insensitive and do not care about any diplomatic decency as far as small countries like Bangladesh is concern.







Further the Editorial Column of Bhorer Kagaj by Mr Saymal Dutta, dated 30 of August gave a detailed history of the relationship between China and Bangladesh and should anybody have any doubt about the dangerously vicious China must read the editorial. The naive and unread politicians must read and be more knowledgeable in the international relations.( Apology for the rude comment).





China is no doubt a Unique country and a great nation which is the second most powerful country in the world both economically and militarily.





Chairman Mao has awakened China from the long drug-addiction-slumber by his Continuous Cultural Revolution, and contrary to popular and of the pro-Chinese rebel groups' belief operating in different parts of the world it was not a Communist Revolution. Mao 's revolution was to 'Chineanise China' and now it is determined its DNA /'Identity as an Absolute Chineanised- Communist Nationalism , quite distinct from any other peoples revolution. They even believe that they originate from a different planet.





Their astronomical rise of power started since their opening to America at the instance of American the then Foreign Secretary Henry Kissinger, who was Bangladesh's enemy No.1. Henry Kissinger believed that the future world would be ruled by the 'White Supremist and the Yellow coloured Chinese - the racist theory based on the theory of 'Natural Selection.'





Their Communist Nationalism is thus very dangerous ; unlike Marxist - Leninist Communist Internationalism it is Mao's Chineanised China and never saw eye to eye with Castro's Cuba. Castro held that China was a good ally of the US, which was a bitter enemy of Cuba. Similarly at the height of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the USA China had split with the Soviets and slowly established with the US. It is also believed that it played a big role in the fall of the Soviet Union.





Now Chinese Dragon combined with the Terrorist Pakistan are forging ahead with the BRI initiative to restore and reconstruct the ancient 'Silk Road'. It involves a massive infra-structure roll out aimed at linking China to Europe and to set up a zone of shared development that encompasses Central and Western Asia and Africa.





But African countries are raising suspicion. China has already set up its first overseas military base at Djibouti and have set up Chinese Cultural Centres in Africa. Thus African governments are battling rumour that they are about to hand over State Assets to the Chinese.





Their rhetoric of 'win win cooperation' between China and Africa remains a myth due to Power Imbalance between the two.





It may be interesting to note how Forum of China Africa Cooperation is working! In 2019 UN ambassadors of 37 countries like Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo,DRC, Egypt, Nigeria etc had signed a joint letter to the UNHCR defending China's treatment of the Uyghurs and Muslim minorities in China. (most surprising of course is the tight lipped silence of Pakistan in this regard as opposed to their extra-vocal anti-Indian rherotic).





Chinese assumption of the character of a Dictatorial Imperialism and Neo-Colonialism has already made easy pray of small poor African countries by their Power Imbalance and massive and whelming money supply. They have not only taken Pakistan they are claiming to take Nepal, parts of India and their expansionist policy over the East and South China Sea and even eyeing on the Indian Ocean through strategic Myanmar and Bangladesh is alarming for this region. Do not destabilize it. Empty shed is better than wild Dragon.





Money Greed of course knows no bound and sweeter than honey. It breeds huge corruption, destroys the social fibre and poses a great threat to National Security and Safety.







Is Bangladesh slowly creeping into this vicious circle and falling into the trap of Chinese neo-colonialism?

Bangladesh you are being alarmed.





The writer is a retired lawyer based in the UK.

Leave Your Comments