The government has accorded Senior Secretary status to Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).





An order was issued to this end on Wednesday which was signed by Oliur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of Public Administration Ministry. According to the order, Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam has been given Senior Secretary cachet.





Earlier on former BSEC Chairman Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain was also given this status.





