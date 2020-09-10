Diner Sheshe





"When I was in the 3rd grade, my dad's friend would come over to play chess with him. Sometimes, dad would come home late so his friend would wait in the lawn; my mom would make me serve him tea. It used to happen then- he would put his hands down my pants and make me touch his private part. I just thought it was a game that made me uncomfortable.







This one time, I was visiting a relative's house, but had to return home for an exam, so mom sent him to pick me up- it happened again on the way back home. That night, I told my mom to never send him to pick me up. When she asked why, I said he made me uncomfortable.





I was in the 4th grade when this happened and wasn't able to articulate myself well. But that was the last time I saw him. Years later, when I asked my parents why they didn't confront him, they said that I wasn't able to explain what had happened. But they knew he made me uncomfortable, and that was enough.







I didn't understand the gravity of it all until I was in the 11th grade. I started researching sexual predators and why they abuse others so I could try and justify his actions- but I couldn't find an excuse for why he molested me. My mental health deteriorated- I'd break down out of nowhere.







It didn't stop there. During my first year of college, I was feeding a stray dog outside campus with a friend. Suddenly, my friend said there was a man masturbating behind me. Terrified, we both ran to campus as he chased us. I decided to fly home the next day. Before that, I tried to file a police complaint against him, but the cops justified his actions saying, 'What if he was mentally unstable?'





My parents helped me find a psychologist- I was diagnosed with depression and PTSD, and began hallucinating around 2-3 times a day. I was put on medication; my parents really tried to understand what I was going through, but were unable to. My mental health plummeted; I overdosed on my medicines and was in the ICU for three days.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





