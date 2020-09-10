Worldwide waffling





Chinese tech veterans, including former executives at Huawei and SMIC, are planning to launch a "domestic replacement" fund by the end of the year to help create China's next tech giant and support Chinese companies sanctioned by Washington.





Venture capital firm China Europe Capital aims to raise CNY 5 billion (roughly Rs. 5,399 crores) for the fund which will invest in start-ups specializing in technologies including semiconductor, 5G and artificial intelligence, said Zhang Jun, the firm's chairman and a former vice president at telecom equipment maker Huawei.











German officials said today that infections among young people and a "lower viral exposure" were behind a low death toll in the country despite a surge in coronavirus cases. The number of confirmed cases has increased by 1,499 to 252,298, data from the national health watchdog the Robert Koch Institute showed today.







The reported death toll rose by four to 9,329. At the height of the first wave of the virus in the spring, when there was a peak of about 6,000 cases a day, the death rate was significantly higher, with more than 300 deaths per day. Experts said fewer deaths could be down to the fact that younger people in the age range of 14 to 45 are contracting the virus.









In a major development, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has confessed before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that she used to smoke cigarettes filled with marijuana (ganja). Rhea told the NCB during questioning that she used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.







Rhea also claimed during interrogation that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016. This has been revealed by electronic gadgets recovered from Rhea's home.









A Sri Lankan politician sentenced to death for murder was escorted out of prison on Tuesday to become the first convict to be sworn in as a member of parliament, to heckles from opposition MPs. Premalal Jayasekara from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) was convicted in August of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire at an election rally in 2015.





But the 45-year-old's conviction and sentence came after nominations for the August 5 poll, meaning he could still contest the election and take up his seat.





Jayasekara was a no-show when the current parliament held its first session on August 20 as prison authorities refused to let him out. However, he petitioned the Court of Appeal which on Monday held that he should be escorted from prison to exercise his rights as an MP.





