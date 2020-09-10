Successful management of stroke at United Hospital



A lady of 68years who arrived at United Hospital Limited Emergency department on 29th August with stroke symptoms has recovered recently.Patient presented to hospital emergency within three hours of onset of stroke (therapeutic window), immediately United Hospital Stroke Team rushed and suspected this to be a case of acute stroke.







Rapid neurological assessment was done along with immediate CT scan of brain with CT Angiogram. Acute Ischemic Stroke on right frontal lobe was confirmed by Dr S M HasanShahriar. After 7days post-stroke, patient is now moving limbs very well, talking and also she is now trying to stand and walk on support.





